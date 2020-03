ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg Division of General public Safety requires your assistance to locate a missing person.

Authorities say they’re looking for Jacob Marion, who’s five feet seven inches tall and weighs 150 kilos.

If you know exactly where he is or have any other data, simply call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Criminal offense-SC.

Officers say all callers will remain nameless.