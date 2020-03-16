LOONA Shares Ideas On 1st New music Show Gain, Foreseeable future Goals, And Far more

On the March 12 broadcast of “M Countdown,” LOONA won a songs clearly show trophy for the to start with time!

In an interview following their get, Kim Lip reported, “First of all, I would like to truly thank Orbit (fandom identify). It’s unlucky that we won to start with place without having HaSeul (who halted things to do because of to overall health causes). I hope we can cry tears of joy with each other the up coming time we acquire first position. The second we gained initially spot and cried, I assume all the associates felt the similar way. In particular, I would like to thank HeeJin, who was the first 1 to start out marketing. We will retain our beginner’s brain and become the group LOONA that you can be very pleased of.”

Olivia Hye added, “I couldn’t feel I was currently being congratulated at a position where by I experienced only congratulated others. I considered that the message of our album was delivered perfectly. I sincerely thank absolutely everyone who served us earn the award.”

At the point out that some associates get rid of tears just after obtaining the trophy, YeoJin commented, “When I located out that we have been a applicant for very first location, I became emotional because I believed of the reminiscences from our debut stage until now. When our title was known as for 1st place, I felt so happy that we last but not least designed it that I could not cease crying.”

Yves mentioned, “I was amazed to listen to that we were nominated for to start with position simply because I did not assume it was our time to gain 1st position on a music show but. I was so shocked when they announced the winner that I was in a daze for a although. I held again my tears to categorical my gratitude to numerous men and women, but as quickly as I finished, my tears burst out.”

When requested about the impact of this win on their long term actions and direction, Choerry shared, “It was the to start with songs present trophy we been given considering that our debut. We labored with each other for a lengthy time, so I feel we will grow to be much better. I believe we really should function tough with greater desire to access a larger location. Profitable initially spot would seem to have a big impression on my frame of mind.”

JinSoul additional, “Our to start with win is a very treasured present to us. It has specified us hope that we can go larger in the upcoming. We want to display you how we’re likely to grow even more beginning with our first location acquire. We will test more difficult to make confident that this is not our to start with and previous acquire.”

LOONA was also requested about the driving force behind their title music “So What” accomplishing No. 1, and HeeJin replied, “I believe it is all many thanks to the followers who supported us until the finish. Unfortunately, for our promotions this time, our fans could not be with us, and even though the promotion period was not small, they continued to rely on, assistance, and enjoy us, so I assume that strengthened us until eventually the close.” Music shows are getting done without the need of an viewers owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Olivia Hye shared, “I feel one particular of the driving forces is that every single member’s unique charms were expressed well on stage.” YeoJin included, “I think the reality that we go to the company just about every working day and exercise jointly is what continues to upgrade our performances. The customers and I know how important the phrase ‘effort’ is. We will go on to perform tricky to exhibit superior performances.”

Finally, every single of the customers shared their plans for the year 2020. Heejin reported, “Thanks to Orbit, I think we were able to wrap up our ‘So What’ activities nicely. With this acquire, we will search back on the path that LOONA has taken and clearly show you a lot more growth, so I hope we can be happy collectively in the future as perfectly.”

HyunJin commented, “My objective in the future is to satisfy followers with a lot more progress and growth. I will attempt to provide a improved information from our worldview.” YeoJin promised to work non-cease to achieve the prime, and ViVi hoped to let a lot more people today know about LOONA.

Kim Lip said, “Our 1st win seems to be also vacant for numerous reasons. Orbit wasn’t able to instantly see us, and HaSeul wasn’t right here both. Subsequent time, I want to acquire the trophy while smiling collectively with our beloved Orbit. Also, I want to see far better effects on songs charts than this time.”

JinSoul shared that she wishes to go on a entire world tour so she can showcase more performances and see overseas lovers up close. Choerry pointed out that it was essential for the customers to be nutritious this calendar year and reported that her intention is to greet lovers in many fields, these types of as a environment tour and assortment reveals.

Yves stated, “My own target is to get rid of [unnecessary] feelings, and my workforce intention is to use this win to make superior records in a balanced way.”

Chuu mentioned, “I want to focus on our new album routines in the upcoming so that we can continue on our energetic streak subsequent our ‘So What’ things to do, which will direct to superior final results. With that, I want to make positive the community know that LOONA is a team that has very good music.”

GoWon shared, “Next time, I want to win initially put again after escalating far more and enjoy an encore stage with Orbit,” and Olivia Hye included, “My target is to fulfill a lot more admirers in a more substantial spot.”

Congratulations yet again to LOONA!

Source (1)

