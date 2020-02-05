LOONA shares its objectives for the return of “So What”, how Haseul helps during his hiatus, and more

LOONA shared its objectives for this return and more!

On February 5, LOONA is back with its new mini-album “#” with the title song “So What”. During a showcase back in Seoul, they talked about making their return about a year after the release of the reconditioned album “(XX)” in February.

Heejin said, “I’m very nervous about making our first comeback in a year. I want to show a cool performance. “

Jinsoul said of their new album: “It contains songs from a wide variety of genres. The title track is powerful, but there are also optimistic and charming songs. She explained that she enjoyed switching between the different concepts during the recording.

Go Won said, “There is an introductory song called“ # ”as the name of our album. You would think that this is the start of our performance. “

Through the album, LOONA expresses “to all LOONAs in the world” that they should not be afraid of new challenges and should rise up and take up a challenge with passion. Yves describes this not only as the message to all LOONAs around the world, but also as the group’s goal while working on the album. Kim Lip shared: “Burn is a really important keyword for this album. I hope you are looking forward to our fierce appearance.”

Yves described their title “So What” as maximizing their “girl crush” qualities. Regarding the adoption of a new concept, Olivia Hye said, “Before promoting as a whole group, we were promoting as soloists and in units. We have shown a charming quality different each time. We worked hard to express a new concept and we helped each other. “

Last December, the single “365” from LOONA reached the first place in the world ranking of digital song sales from Billboard. Hyunjin said, “I couldn’t believe it. I want to meet our international fans as an even bigger LOONA in the future. “

Member Haseul is currently unable to promote with the group due to health concerns. LOONA said: “We remain in contact with Haseul. We share videos of our choreography and she gives us her opinion. Although Haseul unfortunately cannot promote with us this time, we hope you will remember that LOONA is still made up of 12 members. “

Finally, the group spoke of their objectives for this return. Chuu said, “If we achieve the goals we hope with this return, we are also planning a tour abroad.”

Heejin said, “I want us to get into the main graph of Billboard. It’s also one of our goals to get into a music show first. We have prepared a lot, so look forward to it. “

Kim Lip added: “We worked very hard during our preparations. We will light the scene on fire with our passion. Please watch for our upcoming promotions. “

Watch the LOONA MV for “So What” here!

Source (1) (2) (3)

Superior photo credit: Xportsnews

