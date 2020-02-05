Lords Of The Underground, ONYX and Snowgoons

The return of the real is here and in a great way when two experienced hip hop forces work together for a new song called “What’s Up”.

Lords Of The Underground are recruiting ONYX for an energetic collaboration produced by the Snowgoons production team. This is the first time that the Newark, New Jersey collective has partnered with the New York rap group to create a colossal cut that brings today’s MCs to the scene. “What’s Up” appears on L.O.T.U.G.’s upcoming effort, “So Legendary” (February 21), which is entirely produced by the Snowgoons.

How did such a collaboration come about between these prestigious early 1990s cliques (overseen by Marley Marl and Jam Master Jay)? The weekly rap Gods Aaron Averheart sat down with Snowgoon’s DJ Illegal to conduct an interview about the context.

“We recorded the album with Lords Of The Underground during the Eurotour in Germany and there were two shows with ONYX on the program. We just finished the SnowMads album (embedded below) with ONYX and had the idea of ​​bringing them all together in the Hamburg studio because they never worked together. Everyone immediately started vibrating a couple of beats that I played, and Fredro Starr just shouted, “Yo! What’s up ?! Are we doing this?” And he said it in time, as if it were a line that he was watching wrote. That’s how the hook came about and the rest of the song came together. ”

All members of the respective crew wrote their own verses and, according to DJ Illegal, had completed the song in just one hour.

DoItAll, Mister Funke and DJ Lord Jazz are among other things in the culture that rap to a large extent as winners. The return of L.O.T.U.G is an important milestone for those who were hardcore fans of the Dirty Jerz trio. Between 1993 and 2007, the Garden State Triple Threat Act released four albums that have been relatively quiet in recent years. Last month they started this LP’s campaign with the video “Insomniac”.

The picture supported by LAFTRO Entertainment can be seen above and it is live tour material showing the electricity these two actors have on stage when they appear. The beat is for the hard rock only, while the lords with Sticky and Fredro show that their connection isn’t just in the cabin.

Lords of the Underground and ONYX are planning their own European tour starting in April with stops in several German cities.

Below is the full list of tour dates:

10.4. Aarau – Switzerland

12.4. Vienna, Austria

15.04. Dortmund – Germany with ONYX

16.4. Munich – Germany with ONYX

18.4. Bielefeld – Germany with ONYX

19.4. Berlin – Germany with ONYX

23.4. Stuttgart – Germany with ONYX

29.04. Paris, France

2.5. Dresden – Germany with ONYX

#BonusBeat: ONYX & The Snowgoons’ SnowMads album with Bumpy Knuckles, Nems, Flee Lord and Ufo Fev:

SnowMads by Onyx & Snowgoons

