L’Oreal signs up for AR Tech’s Pinterest rollout

Pinterest has launched a new tool that allows users to virtually try out products from top beauty brands.

The “Try on” option is supported by Pinterest’s “Lens” smart camera. Shoppers can go straight to the app section to experiment with the various products on offer, or use Pinterest’s search function to search for makeup-related terms such as “plum lipstick” and then try on different colors.

L’Oréal is one of the first brands to sign up to guide products through the new tool. Estée Lauder, Sephora, bareMinerals and Neutrogena have also come on board.

However, L’Oréal is no stranger to the influence that AR technology can have on the sale of cosmetic products. Last year, Lubomira Rochet, chief digital officer, told The Drum that while there was a proprietary version of the tool called Modiface that runs on various retail websites, including Amazon, it tripled product conversion rates.

“People try out 42 looks because it’s fun and entertaining, the experience is simple, and the color rendering is accurate,” Rochet said at the time. “People really play with it and really start spending time with the brand.”

The brands NYX Professional Makeup, YSL Beauté, Lancôme and Urban Decay will now all be represented on Pinterest.

As Pinterest strengthens its focus, it becomes a focal point for beauty inspiration.

According to the platform, more than 52 million people search and deal with beauty content on their platform in the United States each month.