loren-gray-explains-why-she-failed-to-go-to-playlist-stay

Loren Grey is letting enthusiasts know why she didn’t show up at Playlist Are living in excess of the weekend.

The 17-12 months-outdated singer and social media star uncovered in the course of an Instagram reside that those people form of occasions cause her a whole lot of stress.

“I haven’t absent to any of these in a when. Mainly mainly because it stresses me out. They give me so considerably nervousness, for 1. And, I don’t know, I sense like there is so significantly drama that I avoid at all prices,” Loren discussed.

She continued, “The only reason I went to Playlist ahead of or VidCon or any of these items was to meet you men and I really feel like I can do that on my personal. I feel like it is extra exclusive when I do it on my personal.”

Read through Far more: Uncover out the exciting challenge Loren just started out on TikTok

Pay attention to all that Loren experienced to say about Playlist Live here…