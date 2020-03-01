loren-grey-starts-‘the-man’-problem-on-tiktok-in-honor-of-taylor-swift’s-new-movie

Loren Grey has released a new challenge on TikTok!

The 17-calendar year-outdated singer is the most adopted human being on the platform and has started out “The Man” problem.

If you didn’t know, Taylor Swift just lately dropped her new songs online video for “The Man” wherever she transformed into a guy.

Loren had a cameo visual appearance in the movie, and you can see what she and Taylor stated about performing collectively Suitable In this article!

“in honor of the launch of the “man” music video clip ( which I may or may possibly not have a lil cameo in ) directed by taylor swift i current to u #theman,” she captioned her TikTok video. Look at it out down below!

Taylor even saw the movie and shared it on her Instagram Tale, composing, “She didn’t have to snap this hard but I’m glad she did.”