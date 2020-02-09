Lori Harvey fights the Jacker car in the parking lot and wins with the help of her intelligence – Watch the video! – Up News info

% MINIFYHTML00271082c1b6898fcb9c798b737c192911%

Lori Harvey managed to outwit a car hijacker and the images from the security camera are now on social media for the excitement of fans who were really impressed to see her win against the thief. This is how Lori left without injury and also saved her car!

The video captured with the security camera in an underground parking space shows Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter fighting the man who ran into his car immediately after her departure.

As she tried to get the car thief out, he pushed her a few times so that Lori couldn’t get him out of the car alone.

Shortly thereafter, however, he realized that he didn’t have to.

After all, he had the key ring with him, making it impossible to start the car without him, so he just drove away like a boss.

The TMZ surveillance video still shows the man leaving the car, clearly beaten, a flight car appears, driven by a second man in a gray hoodie, indicating that it was time to leave before the police could appear. .

The first man thinks they can at least get something out of the suitcase of Lori’s suitcase: two canvas bags!

After the incident, Lori Harvey went ahead and asked for a police report in which he remembered everything.

She explained that she had not been injured in the confrontation with the car thief.

Moreover, Lori revealed that she only had some clothes in the two canvas bags.

The moment everything happened, she returned from a short trip to Whole Foods.

It is clear that she could never have imagined that something like that would happen to her in that situation, but she remained sly than the perpetrator.

Speaking of TMZ, it also reports that the police are in possession of the tape and are still looking for the suspects.



