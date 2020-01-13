Lori Harvey struck with two accusations in a crash and an escape accident – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLf7ef6d079a16e0dd25feea84d3a25a09%
Comedian’s stepdaughter Steve Harvey has been charged with two crimes, one for resisting an officer and the other for beating and running away, resulting in material damage.
Lori Harvey He has been charged in the event of a blow and flight since October 2019, after he had initially escaped.
The 23 year old daughter of Steve Harvey He was arrested after attempting to escape the scene of a serious car accident on October 20.
A witness said OK! The moment the 22-year-old crashed her Mercedes SUV into another car, she knocked over her vehicle while driving through Beverly Hills, California. Although she was arrested on suspicion of a crime of abuse and flight and postponing a police investigation, she was not charged. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Lori has now been charged with two crimes via TMZ.com: one for opposing / delaying / blocking a peace officer and another for beating and running away resulting in property damage.
It is expected that it will be processed later this month January 2020.