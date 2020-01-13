Lori Harvey sued in the Hit & Run case (Update) – Up News Info

Loading...

In October last year, Lori Harvey was involved in an incident with a blow and now she seems to have been officially charged.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County District reveals Attorney’s Office that he has been accused of resisting / delaying / obstructing a peace officer and allegations of blows and leaks that have led to material damage.

According to reports, it is expected to be processed later this month. Like us before. According to reports, a witness claims that Lori drove his vehicle to another vehicle, causing his vehicle to tilt while driving in Beverly Hills.

He reportedly tried to leave the scene after the incident, but the police found her walking a short distance from the scene on the street. Witnesses told the police that they saw Lori texting and driving before the incident.

Lori is currently celebrating her 23rd birthday with her family and friends in Jamacia. Future and she started to have a trend on the weekend, apparently confirming their relationship on Instagram. Lori posted a video of her and Future as they sat in the back seat of the car and he kissed her cheek.

There have been rumors for some time that the two are dating and it seems that they are finally ready to be public.

If you missed it, view it below:

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/01/13/lori-harvey-charged-hit-and-run-case/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94

