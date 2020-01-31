Lori Lightfoot to attend the State of Union address of Donald Trump

WASHINGTON – Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be present at the State of the Union speech by President Donald Trump on Tuesday as a guest of representative Robin Kelly, D-Ill. – only a few days after she had observed his charges.

Lightfoot was in Washington to attend the winter meeting of the American Conference of Mayors and on January 24 she was in the Senate gallery to listen to part of Trump’s accusation process. (You can read my column about Lightfoot’s comments about the test here.)

Last year, Kelly’s guest was Senator Kwame Raoul, now the Attorney General of Illinois.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Brings environmental lawyer Celeste Flores, the Lake County Outreach Director for Faith in Place, an Illinois-based education and advocacy organization that helps various religious and religious communities implement environmental programs.

Sen. Dick Dick, D-Ill., Will receive De’Andre Wilborn, a senior at the George Westinghouse College Prep Academy.

Other guests at Chicago-area Illinois are:

Rep. Dan Lipinski, D-Ill., Is host and chef Bertha Montes Garcia. She “owns and operates Xocome Antojeria in Archer Heights and symbolizes the strong food scene and opportunities for small businesses in Southwest Chicago.”

Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, D-Ill., Will veteran veteran Miguel Perez Jr. bring. “As a legally permanent resident, Perez served two business trips in Afghanistan before he was taken away from his green card and deported to Mexico for a non-violent drug conviction. Government JB Pritzker forgave Miguel in August 2019 and paved the way for his return to the United States and allowed him to become an American citizen in October 2019. “

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., Nd Ald. Matt Martin (47th).

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., Dr. Dieter Martin Gruen, a renowned scientist who emigrated from Nazi Germany to the US in 1936. Gruen, 97, a resident of Downers Grove, “worked through his time to improve American technology with the Manhattan Project and in the Argonne National Laboratory.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., Hosts New Lenox’s Ruby Johnson, whose experiences led her daughter to become an anti-sheep crusader.

Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill., Invited Kristen Ziman, Chief of Aurora Police.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., Brings lawyer and former solo entrepreneur Geraldine “Geri” Sanchez Aglipay. She is the Midwest manager for outreach, education and policy efforts at Small Business Majority,

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., Invited Dr. David Brothman, chair of the social studies department and teacher at the North Chicago Community High School.

Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., Hosts Karen Battaglia, the trauma coordinator for emergency services at Northwestern Medicine McHenry,