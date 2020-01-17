Lori Loughlin, parents of Varsity Blues who are likely to be tried in groups: magistrate

Lori Loughlin and the other wealthy parents accused of bribery and deceit to get their places for their children at prestigious colleges are likely to be tried in groups if their cases are brought to court, a judge in the federal court said Friday from Boston.

“I think three groups, depending on how many parents the government thinks it will make, can be a good solution,” Judge Magister M. Page Kelley said.

Kelley said that trying parents in groups is preferred by US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton – who will chair the trials – and drew comparisons with the federal trial against MS-13 gang members in 2018, with multiple defendants being tried together in Boston racketeering costs.

However, Kelley said that, apart from the likely grouping of couples, Gorton does not have a good idea of ​​the number of defendants he would try in any case, especially as some may choose to plead guilty before the trials begin.

“He tried five defendants once, and I thought that was enough,” Kelley said.

The official trial dates have still not been set, although Kelly said Gorton wants the cases to be tried before the end of the year.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimmo Giannulli, are accused of paying a combined $ 500,000 to “Varsity Blues” college admission scandal master brain Rick Singer and former USC athletics manager and co-conspirator Donna Heinel for accepting their two daughters for USC as fake crew.

The couple argued that they believed their alleged bribes were legitimate donations to USC and Singer’s charity, and last month demanded recordings of FBI interviews with prosecutors Singer.

The couple, who have not been found guilty of federal fraud, bribery and money laundering, are two of the approximately 50 parents who have been charged in the case.

So far, more than a dozen parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, have pleaded guilty.

The lawyer of Loughlin and Giannulli did not speak at the hearing, which three days after the FBI had released an exhibition list of 484 pages with a first glance at alleged telephone transcripts and email chains between the couple and Singer, showed the couple’s complicity was in the schedule.

The FBI also contained a copy of a $ 50,000 check of Giannulli’s confidence in the USC athletics arena, which prosecutors claimed to be part of a bribery scheme, and an edited letter of acceptance from USC among other items.

Kelley organized the next status conference for May 5.