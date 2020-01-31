Lori Loughlin’s $ 28 million Bel Air Villa is for sale

Loughlin and Giannulli in easier times.

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for LACMA

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have reportedly offered their Los Angeles villa for sale.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple’s Bel Air house is not on the public market, but is currently “quietly listed for the right buyers” for $ 28,650,000.

The move, first reported by TMZ, takes place when Loughlin and her husband file charges for the ongoing college admissions scandal. The couple are accused of paying $ 500,000 in bribes to pose their two daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose as crew recruits at the University of Southern California. Unlike Felicity Huffman, another high-ranking parent who was involved in the scandal and served 11 days in prison in October, Loughlin and Giannulli plead guilty. Neither daughter is currently registered with USC.

News of the upcoming sale comes two weeks after the release of hundreds of new documents related to the US Attorney’s case. The documents – including emails, interview transcripts, and legal documents – have given a fresh look at the case and involvement of Loughlin and Giannulli, including an email conversation in which Giannulli appears to reject a legitimate offer from a USC official, to report his daughter’s request. ”

Earlier this year, reports surfaced alleging that Loughlin hired a “prison expert” to prepare for a possible prison sentence before the sentence. According to reports, a source told Radar Online that the actress “kneeled, learned colloquial language, and practiced martial arts to give the impression that she was tough and ward off potential bullies.”

However, according to ET, the sale of a couple’s mansion has nothing to do with the ongoing legal drama. The point of sale says, “Real estate is Giannulli’s passion” and the couple usually sell their house “every three to five years”.

The couple’s Spanish-style mansion was previously listed for $ 35 million, but was later removed from the market.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at ET