Lori Loughlin’s daughters could testify against her in court

The college admissions scandal is still causing a stir, and now Lori Loughlin’s daughters may have to testify in court.

You’re no longer enrolled in college, YouTuber Olivia Jade has lost some big makeup deals that could have brought in the big bucks, and the sisters are surely ashamed that this very public mess is about her famous parents.

Just when it was reported that Olivia and her sister Bella were fine, a big shock in history could change their feelings from “We’re fine” to “WTF?!”

Your day in court

According to Us Weekly, “The Daughters” are summoned to testify in a college admissions process if their mother does not change their apology to “Guilty.” Lori has been told by the legal department that the United States law firm has her daughters as star witnesses will use to get a conviction. “

Protective parents?

What now? Will Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli change their attitudes and follow the other actress Felicity Huffman for the sake of her daughters? Or will they refuse to stir and maintain their claim to innocence in the whirlwind “varsity blues”?

Will the sisters be silent?

Olivia and Bella don’t want to get their parents into more trouble, but they have to live by the laws of the country. They could invoke “the fifth”, but that could further affect their parents’ chances of getting out.

What a fiasco. We’ll see how this story develops soon, but we lose patience.

