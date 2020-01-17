Lorin Volberding, retired agent from Chicago, guilty of murder of wife Spring Grove

A retired Chicago police officer was found guilty this week for the murder of his wife in 2017, also a retired CPD officer, in northwest Spring Grove in the suburbs.

McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge found 74-year-old Lorin E. Volberding found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder on Wednesday, according to a statement from McHenry County state law firm.

He called a neighbor around 12.30. on February 3, 2017, and left a voicemail saying that he had shot and killed his wife, the public prosecutor said. The Spring Grove police arrived at the 10800 block of East Riviera Drive and found 68-year-old Elizabeth M. Volberding dead in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to her neck.

Lorin Volberding McHenry County’s law firm

Prosecutors said that Lorin Volberding had shot his wife during a domestic dispute. He was taken into custody later that day.

Family members told the Sun Times after the shooting that Lorin Volberding had barricaded himself in the house and threatened his wife for several hours in 2015, but in that case no charges were ever brought.

Both Lorin and Elizabeth Volberding, according to family members and the Chicago police, retired in January 2000 from the Chicago police. Lorin Volberding was a CPD officer for 27 years, while his wife retired to the ward after 23 years.

A hearing with convictions for Lorin Volberding is scheduled for March 25. He stands for a mandatory minimum of 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and will be required to sit the full term of each punishment under the truth in the conviction guidelines.

