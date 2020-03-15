Los Angelenos Flock in Gun Stores With Sconavirus Scare

Mega

People have cleared the shelves of the grocery aisle amidst the coronavirus pandemic – but microscopic enemies have also been prepared to shoot this problem.

At least two gun shops in the San Fernando Valley – just outside L.A. – there are lines coming out the door this weekend, as people gather as if to stock up on weapons. The two locations described here are Gun World and Guns Direct – both in Burbank, CA.

It seemed like people were actually standing in lines going down the block and reaching for fruits at the store – which, of course, begs the obvious question. WHY?!?!?

It could be the fact that they have some beautiful good marketing keep going today – a 9 MM SD9VE Smith & Wesson at $ 380 isn’t half bad – but the more realistic factor is the turmoil caused by COVID-19. Funny enough Pete Wentz only talking to us about this Saturday, and sorta poo-pooed those whose first natural run was to their local gun store.

He said it was unreasonable for Americans to extort guns at such high speeds, because coronavirus is not something you can get with a bullet. That said, Pete also acknowledges that even if there is a public fear of any kind … ‘Murica likes to aim their pistols for some reason.

If the 12-gauge breakdown and self-restraint keep people indoors and out of the way while the coronavirus is running – it has, we say. No other comin ’’