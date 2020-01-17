Los Angeles advisers call on Major League Baseball to award World Series titles to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles city councilors Paul Koretz and Gilbert Cedillo formally presented a resolution on Wednesday calling on Major League Baseball to award the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles to the Dodgers following a cheating scandal that brought rocked the league.

The MLB concluded this week that the Astros used a camera to illegally steal pitch signs from opponents’ receivers during the 2017 season, which culminated in Houston’s defeat to the Dodgers in the World Series.

According to the league, the sign flight system was orchestrated by Astros’ bench coach Alex Cora, who was then director of the Red Sox in 2018. This season ended with Boston defeating the Dodgers in the Classic autumn.

Koretz acknowledged that asking the league to strip the two teams of their titles is “unexplored territory”, but said that awarding the championships in Los Angeles would be a good thing in light of the cheating.

“The MLB has taken the decision seriously (by issuing) major suspensions, which have been followed by major league clubs that have dismissed directors,” said Koretz. “this country. I don’t know if we have documented an effort to steal two World Series, and we know the results.

“I think it would be an appropriate reward,” he added. “I think it really intrudes on the national pastime and the most historic sport in American history, and there must be a message that it is not allowed.”

The MLB initially suspended Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and director A.J. Hinch for a year, but the team quickly fired the pair. The club was also fined $ 5 million and ordered Houston to give up its first and second round picks for the next two years.

The Red Sox and Cora, who are awaiting possible punishment from the league, separated earlier this week after the release of the league’s findings.

