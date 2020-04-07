Los Angeles Air Clean Up Decades Due to Coronavirus shutdowns

Los Angeles’ most famous smog is out of sight, and the city has enjoyed the highest levels of good air quality for at least 40 years – but of course, that’s why.

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdowns in most of the trade and travel across the country have completely changed the way everyone lives, but according to the March 2020 air quality index collected by the Environmental Protection Agency … The air of LA

Los Angeles has the cleanest air recorded there in March 2020. Grow the chart from the EPA.

This is largely from reduced driving with the same car fleet. It can be quite normal and ~ 13 million people live there when we provide transportation. pic.twitter.com/WOCcMhcogI

– Cody Hill (@cody_a_hill) April 3, 2020

The chart shows that Angelenos has experienced clean air recorded in the month since at least 1995, but EPA data actually dates back to 1980 … and does not have much higher ” “days in the air ever since.

Cody Hill, a California energy company, estimates that it is still operating, saying in March 2020 that it could be “one of the worst months at least since the 1940s, when there has been so much migration as we focus on aircraft production in LA to fight WW2. “

In fact, the main reason for the improvement in air quality is the lack of traffic spills that normally fall into the air at rush hour in the morning and evening … back to the first COVID-19 days. Now that is a significant fraction of L.A. residents. disturbing the house and the streets, there is less pollution … and no more smoke.

In fact, on March 18 it was finally set in state safer house orders in the area, the nasty traffic jam in L.A. Moving 71 percent faster than usual on a Wednesday afternoon … and that trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

Thus, the EPA’s air quality numbers for L.A. in April should be off the charts. As we said … a true silver lining in Hollywood.