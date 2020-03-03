los-angeles-angels-star-mike-trout,-spouse-anticipating-infant-boy

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout and his wife have declared a baby boy is on the way.

The center fielder built the announcement on Twitter Monday night time.

“Small person, you have the very best mommy already and I are unable to wait around to be your dad!” Trout posted on Twitter.

Trout married longtime girlfriend Jessica Cox in 2017. Little one Trout is thanks this August.

Little one Trout because of August 2020!! I do not even know exactly where to start off….from looking at your heartbeat for the to start with time to observing you dance all-around in mommy’s belly… we are certainly blessed and this is only the beginning!! pic.twitter.com/e0gbiK8K5Y — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 3, 2020

Little male, you have the greatest mommy already and I can’t wait around to be your father! We are so humbled by this present God has presented us. We enjoy you by now, buddy!! — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March three, 2020

The 28-calendar year-outdated Trout is broadly considered just one of the finest gamers in the video game, with three AL MVP awards and eight All-Star alternatives.

Last calendar year he signed a 12-year $430 million deal with the Angels, the most important deal in the record of American athletics.

This weekend, Trout also showed off his athletic flexibility.

Video clip exhibits him making a monster swing at a golfing driving range in Scottsdale, Ariz. in which the group is holding spring training. His teammates laughed and cheered immediately after the ball sailed off deep into the night sky.