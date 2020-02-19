[los-angeles-bans-use-of-exotic,-wild-animals-for-enjoyment]

LOS ANGELES — Concerned that elephants and other animals have turn into props at Hollywood parties, the Los Angeles Town Council has voted to ban the use of wild, exotic and harmful animals for enjoyment.

Tuesday’s vote would make it illegal to pressure these kinds of animals to carry out methods, give rides or to be utilized for the amusement of a are living audience. State law now bars their use in circuses.

The L.A. evaluate covers every little thing from lions and gorillas to giant snakes but excludes typical domestic animals, these types of as horses. The measure does enable the use of exotic animals by the LA Zoo and conservationists.

