COSTA MESA, CALIF.-Philip Rivers’ 16-year career with the Chargers is over.

The franchise announced Monday that Rivers will enter the free agency and will not return for next season. General Manager Tom Telesco said in a statement that as they talked about various scenarios with the rivers, it became clear that it would be better for both of them to “turn the page on what was really a worthwhile run”.

Rivers were drafted fourth overall by the New York Giants in the 2004 draft, but negotiated with the Chargers in an Agenda deal for Eli Manning. Rivers went on to assign 30 franchise records to the Chargers. His 224 consecutive regular season qualifiers are the second-most in the NFL in history and his 123 wins are ninth. He is one of six fighters to clear 50,000 career yards and his 397 touchdowns are sixth.

Los Angeles was 5-11 last season and has the sixth pick in the April draft. The Chargers also have Tyrod Taylor, who will enter his 10th season and has 46 starts with Buffalo and Cleveland.

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

Sign Up Now