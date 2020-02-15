[los-angeles-chargers-quarterback-philip-rivers-to-enter-free-company-after-16-seasons]

COSTA MESA, CALIF.—Philip Rivers’ 16-12 months profession with the Chargers has appear to an stop.

The franchise declared Monday that Rivers will enter free of charge company and not return for the impending period. Common manager Tom Telesco said in a statement that as they talked via numerous scenarios with Rivers, it turned apparent it would be greatest for both “to switch the site on what has genuinely been a remarkable operate.”

Rivers was drafted fourth total by the New York Giants in the 2004 draft but was traded to the Chargers in a draft working day deal for Eli Manning. Rivers went on to established 30 franchise documents with the Chargers. His 224 consecutive regular-season begins are 2nd-most amid quarterbacks in NFL history and his 123 wins are ninth. He is one of six quarterbacks to eclipse 50,000 profession yards and his 397 touchdowns are sixth.

Los Angeles was five-11 last year and has the sixth decide in April’s draft. The Chargers also have Tyrod Taylor, who will be entering his 10th period and has 46 starts off with Buffalo and Cleveland.