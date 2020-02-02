Los Angeles Chargers signs Anthony Anthony to renew contract

February 2 (UPI) – The Los Angeles Chargers and head coach Anthony Lynn agreed to extend the contract shortly before the championship game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

League sources told ESPN and the Los Angeles Times on Sunday that Lynn had received an extension last week that gave him “several years of contract.” The exact length of the extension was not immediately known. The team has not confirmed the agreement.

Lynn, who was hired in January 2017, still had one season on his previous contract. According to ESPN, Lynn signed the deal just before the Super Bowl.

Lynn, 51, has a 26-22 record in three seasons with the chargers. The team struggled with a 5:11 record this season and lost six of their last seven games to end up at AFC West.

The Chargers set a 12-4 record and won a playoff game under Lynn in 2018, but Los Angeles has suffered several injuries and struggled with sales that year.

Lynn and the Chargers front office now have to deal with the uncertain status of franchise quarterback Philip Rivers in a low season. Rivers has recently moved his family from San Diego to Florida, and the franchise is expected to part with the long-time starter.

The Chargers could contact Rivers’ Tyrod Taylor, or the team could chase a free agent quarterback.