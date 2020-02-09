Los Angeles Clippers dispense with veteran protection Isaiah Thomas

February 9 (UPI) – The Los Angeles Clippers have officially relinquished former All-Star Point Guard Isaiah Thomas, the team said.

Lawrence Frank, President of Basketball Operations at Clippers, announced the move on Saturday. 31-year-old Thomas was acquired on Thursday as part of a three-team deal with the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards.

The train clears a second roster slot for the clippers as the team watches a playoff run. Los Angeles planned to waive Thomas once the deal was finalized.

The back yard of the Clippers consists of Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Landry Shamet, leaving Thomas as a disposable item.

In the three-team deal on Thursday, Marcus Morris and Thomas sent to the Clippers, Jerome Robinson went to the Wizards. The Knicks received Moe Harkless and a draft pick for the first round in 2020.

Thomas scored an average of 12.2 points per game with the wizards this season. In his NBA career, he averaged 18.1 points and five assists in 28.9 minutes per game.