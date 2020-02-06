Los Angeles Clippers takes over Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas in 3-team trading

February 6 (UPI) – The Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and Washington Wizards have agreed to a three-team deal, sending Marcus Morris and former all-star guard Isaiah Thomas to the clippers.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Thursday that former Clippers guard Jerome Robinson will join the Wizards. The Knicks receive Moe Harkless and a draft pick for the first round in 2020.

Upon conclusion of the agreement, the clippers are expected to waive Thomas, according to the ESPN. The 30-year-old scored an average of 12.2 points per game this season, his first with the Wizards.

30-year-old Morris joins a Clippers team that participates in the Western Conference and is currently playing three games behind the Los Angeles Lakers. On average, he scored the best 19.6 points per game this season, achieving a career high of 43.9 percent from the 3-point range.

The Lakers also had trade talks with the Knicks in which Morris was involved, according to the ESPN. New York wanted a package that included Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green, and future second-round picks, a price the Lakers thought was too much.

Thank you very much, NewYork! Nothing but love on this page! – Marcus Morris (@ MookMorris2) February 6, 2020

The 26-year-old Harkless scores an average of 5.5 points and four rebounds per game this season, his first with the Clippers. He started 38 of the 50 regular season games in which he performed with the team.

The 22-year-old Robinson scored an average of 2.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in Los Angeles this season.