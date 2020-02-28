los-angeles-county-sheriff’s-deputies-reportedly-under-fire-for-allegedly-sharing-images-of-the-kobe-bryant-helicopter-crash-scene

In accordance to reports, some department mates from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are staying investigated for allegedly sharing photographs of the scene in which Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant tragically misplaced their lives.

According to TMZ, the photographs bundled really graphic elements of the scene, including remnants of the consequences of the lethal accident. @latimes confirms that, despite the fact that it is not right away crystal clear who took the pictures, they ended up reviewed and quite possibly shared only two times after the accident.

TMZ uncovered that several brokers who responded to the incident took photos on their cell telephones that incorporated remains. One of whom allegedly took the images to a bar and "experimented with to impress a lady,quot by demonstrating them.

Sources near to the problem also allege that members of the Los Angeles County Fire Section "passed,quot the mobile phone images, and the office is now investigating.

According to a report, it is considered that at minimum 1 Los Angeles sheriff official had the pics on his cellphone "in an natural environment that experienced practically nothing to do with the investigation." The report does not element how several deputies and officers noticed or shared the photos.

As of now, the Sheriff's Division is not discussing any of the accusations designed concerning the pictures. Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Corporal Jorge Valdez talked about the problems of the pictures. Valdez simply just stated he was not knowledgeable of any complaints.

As of now, the section says "The make a difference is becoming investigated."