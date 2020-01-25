Los Angeles Dodgers surprise students at high spirits at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, California (KABC) – The Los Angeles Dodgers visited students from Saugus High School in Santa Clarita during a pep rally.

On Friday, students entered the school gymnasium dressed in blue and white Dodger hats and souvenirs.

It was a pleasant surprise for the school, which is still recovering from a campus shooting that killed two people last November.

2 dead and 4 injured after shooting The suspect opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita

Among the players who came out to cheer on the high school crowd were Walker Buehler, Caleb Ferguson, Dylan Floro and, of course, the team’s mascot.

The players also took the time to have lunch with the first responders who went into action after the deadly shot. This is the second year in a row that the Dodgers have visited a school after a shooting incident, according to third base player Justin Turner.

“It was a good time to hopefully create a memory and an experience that these kids could talk about for a long time and get away from what happened here a few months ago,” said Turner.

The team played games during the rally, including a lyrical riddle challenge and the completion of eating Oreo.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.