Los Angeles Dodgers trade Joc Pederson for Angels

February 5 (UPI) – The Los Angeles Dodgers send full-back Joc Pederson through town to the Angels.

ESPN and The Athletic reported that the planned trade was still pending and the players involved were informed of the trade late Tuesday.

The Dodgers will receive the infielder Luis Rengifo in exchange and also send the outsider Andy Pages to the Angels. The deal came after news of the blockbuster dealings of the Dodgers with the Boston Red Sox to acquire star outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price.

The 27-year-old Pederson had a career high of 0.249 with 36 home runs and 74 RBIs in 149 games for the Dodgers last season. The All-Star 2015 made its MLB debut for the Dodgers in 2014 and is a career of 0.233 hits with 123 home runs and 108 doubles in 705 games. Pederson is out of season in his final year of arbitration. He earned $ 5 million in 2019.

The 22-year-old Rengifo scored a 238 goal for the Angels in 108 games last season with seven home runs, 18 doubles and 33 RBIs last season. He plays second base and short stop, but was mainly used as the second baseman of Angeles in 2019.

Pages, 19, signed with the Dodgers in 2018 from Cuba. He hit .229 with 10 home runs, 10 stolen bases, nine doubles and 36 RBIs in 52 minor league baseball games in 2018. Last season he hit .298 with 19 home runs, 22 doubles and 55 RBIs in 63 games for the league’s Pioneer Ogden Raptors.