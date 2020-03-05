[los-angeles-driver-escapes-severe-injuries-immediately-after-turning-into-path-of-oncoming-prepare]

LOS ANGELES (KGET) — A Southern California driver is blessed to be alive just after turning into the path of an oncoming educate this 7 days.

Police released movie of the collision that happned Tuesday morning in the Central-Alameda location of South Los Angeles.

The video demonstrates the driver turning left in entrance of the oncoming train just after slowing down near the tracks. The light-weight-rail Metro Blue Line teach then plows into the BMW at the intersection. It seems only a single gate arm was down at the intersection as the teach was approaching, allowing the driver to go by means of.

LAPD Det. Moses Castillo, who shared the video clip on social media, reported it is lucky the collision was not even worse.

“This driver built it out alive with only scrapes & bruises,” the detective tweeted. “We are grateful this was not a deadly collision.”

The driver in the BMW was released from a clinic Wednesday early morning.