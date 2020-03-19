Los Angeles Goes to 24-Hour Coronavirus Lockdown, ‘Safe at Home’

Breaking News

Los Angeles’s implementation of what is inevitably coming for the rest of the U.S. earlier than later – a 24-hour mandated quarantine for all residents to help “bend the curve” in the coronavirus pandemic.

L.A. residents Will not be able to leave their homes for hours – as the Mayor has ordered Eric Garcetti – Except for medical reasons and grocery store runs. This command is called “Safe at Home”.

The country’s new county policy comes on the heels of the city of San Francisco enforcing the same rules, which coincides with what began in Italy last week after it was hit by COVID-19 cases.

I issued a Home Security emergency order – ordering all @LACity residents to stay inside their homes and immediately limit all non-essential activity. We have taken this urgent action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. https://t.co/4yVdjXMEJ0 pic.twitter.com/QscQUbqkaC

– Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 20, 2020

@MayorOfLA

Garcetti said the lockout could begin on Friday and end on April 19 … even if that’s the plan now.

The “Safe at Home” mandates the closure of all shopping centers, indoor spaces, playgrounds and non-essential businesses, while also banning the gathering of more than 10 people in covered spaces. .

Residents can leave their homes to continue walking to get exercise, and to get food and gas. People can also leave their homes to care for loved ones.

As we reported … together the closure of San Fran, 6 additional counties in the Bay Area that tell residents of the “hiding place,” meaning unless your job falls under the list of “important businesses,” you’re ordered to stay home.

That list includes healthcare operations, grocery stores, residences, media outlets, gas stations, banks and restaurants – but only for pick up and delivery. And, now L.A. is doing the same.