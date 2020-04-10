Los Angeles Increases New Sexual Battery Against Weinstein – News – The Palm Beach Post

Associated Press

Friday

April 10, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles prosecutors have accused former filmmaker Harvey Weinstein of being imprisoned for an extra amount of crime by restraining the sexual battery.

According to the district attorney’s office, the prosecution was charged with allegations that a former film mogul sexually assaulted a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010. Detective interviews were initially initiated by the woman as a witness, but recently provided details showing her alleged assault.

The charge has been added to the Los Angeles case, in which Weinstein sexually assaulted two women in separate cases in 2013.

Weinstein, 68, was convicted in February of rape and sexual assault in New York City and has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. He recently won the battle with the coronavirus. It is not known when he will be transported to face charges in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles prosecutors on Friday said they refused to prosecute two other cases involving Weinstein because the women did not want to testify against him. Both alleged victims are described in the document as actors, and one testified against Weinstein in a New York trial.

Los Angeles County lawyer Jackie Lacey said investigators will continue to work to strengthen the cases they have brought against Weinstein. “As we gather corroborating evidence, we have reached out to other potential victims of sexual violence,” he said in a statement. “If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and decide if there is a need for more criminal charges.”

Weinstein’s spokesman had no immediate comments on the new charge.

Weinstein, “Shakespeare’s Love” Oscar-winning producer, actor aspires sentenced in 2013 for raping and carrying out oral sex on TV and film productions as an assistant in 2006. His lawyers have said that they will appeal to his imprisonment.