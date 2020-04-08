Los Angeles Launches Efforts to Get Home In Home

(LOS ANGELES) – Los Angeles is launching an unprecedented effort to lure thousands of homeless people into the streets and in hotels to protect the majority of residents as the coronavirus continues to spread.

California’s Govin Newsom announced last week that money from the federal government will help pay for at least 15,000 hotel rooms during an outbreak in the state with a homeless population.

But the City of Los Angeles, with most of the state experiencing homelessness at some 60,000 people, has set its own target of 15,000 rooms.

“We’re going to grow in LA,” said Heidi Marston, interim director of the Los Angeles-based Housing Authority. “We set our goals on what the need is here.”

Marston formulated the plan Wednesday during regular coronavirus discussions by provincial health officials.

Activists say the number of homeless people is particularly at risk during the crisis. Most of the daytime patients have health problems such as heart disease or diabetes, and live in conditions that do not allow for hand washing and a lot of stress.

The hotel rooms that are confined to the state’s Project Roomkey are set aside for “the most harmful” of the area’s population, Marston said. These include people who are over the age of 65 or who have a severe illness, and who have no symptoms but are at risk of being hospitalized if they become infected.

The hotel first opened April 3 in LA. A total of 1,340 beds at 15 sites across the province are expected to be ready this weekend.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Tuesday that the number of rooms needs to increase rapidly and is encouraging hotel operators to keep the government from renting.

“But,” he warned, “if more pressure is needed, and more urgent efforts are needed to lead these rooms … we need to get people into those thousands of rooms today.”

They would be occupied primarily by existing settlements that tended to ease congestion during public isolation. Currently, organizations are in the process of looking for people who meet the requirements.

“People are very scared and try to do everything they can to protect themselves,” Marston said Tuesday. “We see people who are excited to have a better place to go.”

Volunteers help with every step of the process: checking for signs, packing their belongings, booking people and checking them in hotel rooms.

Nurses are on track to provide regular health care. Temporary residents will have clock security, three meals a day and access to laundry facilities, officials said.

Local officials did not disclose the names of the hotels that are open to calm people. They will be spread across LA and into the valley, northeast of downtown.

Roomkey’s initiative supports a three-part LA County effort to keep people in the home and distance themselves from each other. The district is also setting up clinics with dedicated clinics and clinics for people who have tested efficacy for COVID-19, showing signs while waiting for test results, or those infected.

In addition, temporary shelters have been provided at major city parks and parks and parks, with beds being proposed at a maximum of 6 feet (1.83 meters).

The estimated cost to provide 15,000 hotel rooms and hospital staff for a three-month period is approximately $ 195 million, said Phil Ansell, director of the district’s Housing Development Program. Of this, $ 118.5 million will be paid for rent and the balance will cover operations, he said Tuesday.

Under the agreement announced by Newsom, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay 75% of the rent. The state is in the $ 800 million in emergency funding to counties.

Newsom said that as of Tuesday, more than 7,640 rooms have been identified across the state and local officials are working to bring people into “the drive, in an hour.”

The governor called for an undisclosed effort.

“No state in the United States is putting together a plan for 15,000 rooms. No state has ever received the support of FEMA to compensate 75% of that. And I’m proud of that effort, ”Newsom said.

San Diego County, with nearly 8,000 homeless people, has 2,000 rooms and is ready to get more if needed, officials said.

San Francisco, with a large number of homeless people, has rented 945 rooms in eight hotels to offer homeless and self-sufficient people home.

California on Tuesday received more than 17,000 cases of coronavirus and nearly 500 deaths, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. At least a dozen homeless people have tested positive.

For most people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, which clear up within two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with mental health problems, it can cause severe pain, including pneumonia and other respiratory problems that can lead to death.

