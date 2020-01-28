Los Angeles mayor Garcetti says Kobe Bryant dead, city will support Vanessa Bryant, Lakers in funeral planning, commemorating NBA legend

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city is still discussing how to properly commemorate the great Lakers Kobe Bryant and how to support his family in planning the funeral.

Garcetti said it’s hard to imagine the City of Angels without Bryant, who spent his 20-year career in the NBA with the Lakers.

“He, like the ocean, like the good weather we have, was an integral part not only of the way we see ourselves, but of the way the world sees us.”

Bryant – who retired in 2016 as a five-time NBA champion, double gold medalist and made the second most games with 18 stars – was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas with her 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

“A lot of great players have an incredible career as players and then go out at sunset. But you know, they will come for opportunities,” said Garcetti. “But he was writing a new chapter, not just for himself but for his city, for his daughters. And as a father, this one just hurts. I think for everyone in the city, it just hurts . “

Plans to commemorate Bryant are still in the works, Garcetti said, but the city has already lowered the flags to half the staff and the L.A. monuments are lit in purple and Lakers gold.

“I think in the longer term, people want a monument to this man. But I still think it’s best seen through the wisdom of a few days or weeks, and right now we’re just going to listen. people have sent the most amazing ideas for tributes and boulevards and this and that. “

There is no official plan for the funeral.

“We really want to listen to Vanessa, the Lakers, and make sure we have a chance and the right way to cry together, like people did spontaneously on the streets the next day or two,” said Garcetti. “Let him rest will be something we are here, ready to help the family however, where and when.”

Bryant is known in the league and around the world for his talent, dedication and persistence on the pitch, but also for his contributions off the pitch. The morning of the accident, the 41-year-old man and his daughter went to Thousand Oaks for a basketball tournament in which Gianna played at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

After his retirement, Bryant became an advocate for women’s representation in basketball, including lobbying for women’s college basketball and the WNBA.

“I just hope people realize that, great as it is inside the Staples Center, we want to feel it outside the Staples Center too, and that is what we are going to do” said Garcetti.

Garcetti paid tribute to Bryant in a series of tweets, including one that said, “He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles and remain with the ages as one of our greatest heroes.”

Kobe Bryant: From the day of the draft to his final in 60 points, return on the career of the icon

