Los Angeles, Sunday, March 1 – Up News Facts Dallas / Fort Truly worth

The Migos rapper Offset tends to make his performing debut as a guest star in a totally new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles this Sunday night time, March 1 at 9: 00 p.m. ET / PT. In the Sunday night episode entitled “Alsiyadun,” Fatima is captured although on a mission and held by rescue, Callen and Sam recruit a solution CIA agent, Kadri, portrayed by Offset, to assistance her recuperate. “Alsiyadun,quot will also current the earth premiere of the new Offset tune, “Risk,quot.

Tune in on Sunday evening for this thrilling new episode only on Up Information Facts and dwell and on need streaming via Up News Info All Access. Examine your neighborhood listings for far more details.