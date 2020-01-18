Los Angeles teachers are suing Delta Air Lines for a gas station over schools

January 18 (UPI) – Four teachers in Los Angeles filed a lawsuit against Delta Air Lines after a passenger jet poured fuel on several schools in the area and injured at least 60 people on the way to China.

Teachers say they are entitled to compensation for emotional distress and distress.

Delta representative Adrian Gee said Delta Flight 89, which flew 149 passengers from Los Angeles International Airport to Shanghai, was forced to turn around “shortly after takeoff” because of “an engine problem” and the jet fuel was dumped to “reduce landing weight.”

However, the unnamed teachers argued that the airline had negligently authorized the departure of the aircraft.

In addition, the Delta pilot was “specifically asked” whether he needed to drain fuel in the lawsuit before the Los Angeles Supreme Court, and the pilot reportedly replied “negatively”.

“We have it under control,” the pilot said in the file.

Attorney Gloria Allred said the pilot would have been brought to a safe place and height to drain the jet fuel if he had properly alerted the flight crew.

Instead, the fuel was released at 2,000 feet and hit several schools.

As a result, 44 patients from four elementary schools, including Park Avenue Elementary, Tweedy Elementary, Graham Elementary and San Gabriel Avenue Elementary, were examined and released with minor injuries, although no one was hospitalized, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Another 16 people from Jordan High School and 93rd Elementary School were also treated after being exposed to jet fuel.

The teachers in the lawsuit are from Park Avenue Elementary School in south Los Angeles County, about 17 miles from Los Angeles International Airport.

Allred said the teachers could feel fuel on their clothes, skin and eyes and they would feel dizzy and sick and their students would scream and cry.

“They also suffered from severe emotional stress because they involuntarily ingested toxins,” said Allred. “Your strong emotional burden includes the well-founded fear that taking jet fuel could have serious health consequences in the future.”