Los Angeles Women’s March expected to attract thousands to downtown

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Thousands of people are expected to descend into downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning for the fourth annual Women’s March, demanding that the next president have a clear agenda to advance women’s rights.

Participants are to meet at 9:00 a.m. on Pershing Square, where the march to City Hall is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. The gathering at City Hall will include a series of speeches and musical performances.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of Governor Gavin Newsom, will be the first speaker. Other speakers planned are Mayor Eric Garcetti, representatives Maxine Waters and Karen Bass, lawyer Gloria Allred, transgender rights activist Caitlyn Jenner and Oscar winner Marlee Matlin.

Musical performers include singer at the Grammy Awards Seal and “American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks.

Similar marches will take place in cities across the country, as they have been since 2017.

The Los Angeles March is organized by the Women’s March L.A. Foundation, which describes its mission as “continuing the important work of highlighting the struggles of marginalized communities and all human rights abuses”.

The foundation calls Women’s March L.A. “a non-partisan and inclusive market and all those who support women’s rights are welcome”

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.