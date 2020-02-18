[los-angeles-zoo-announces-identify-of-its-latest-baby-gorilla]

GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Los Angeles Zoo on Tuesday introduced the title of its most recent toddler gorilla – Angela.

The western lowland gorilla was born Jan. 18 to mother N’djia and father Kelly.

A longtime donor to the zoo proposed the gorilla’s name.

“We have extended hoped for the start of a woman gorilla so that we could identify her in honor of our daughter, Angela Collier, who expended her brief lifestyle believing that the most critical contribution she could make to the globe was for the welfare of animals,” explained Basil Collier, director of the Angela Collier Foundation.

The foundation was fashioned in 1996 to encourage animal legal rights and avert animal cruelty.

“We imagine the identify is perfect, thinking about this lady was born in this article in Los Angeles, which the natural way can make her a happy Angeleno,” stated the zoo’s director of animal packages, Beth Schaefer.

Western lowland gorillas are deemed critically endangered in their native habitat of the lowlands and swamp forests of central Africa.