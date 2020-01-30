Loses keep coming for the Bulls, because Zach LaVine misses All-Star

Rebuild Year 3 of the Bulls, and body strokes keep coming.

Injuries, bad losses, disappointing play, so the organization naturally hoped to give a small victory on Thursday.

Not on the field, the team was inactive and enjoyed some R&R in Brooklyn. No, this was a victory that at least would have justified the selection of the roster in the right direction.

That is what Zach LaVine would have meant to the All-Star Team as a reserve.

Instead, more disappointment in a season that had no more room in that drawer.

The reserve teams were announced – as voted by the coaches – and LaVine looked out, even with the 14-16 February festivities that took place in Chicago, his own backyard.

“I think this is the next step in our development,” coach Boy Boylen said earlier this week, when asked what LaVine from the All-Star team would mean for the organization. “We want to win, we want to play good basketball every day. Good teams that have more All-Stars. For me it is important for the organization, it is important for him and it is a great story.”

Now it’s just a “what if?”

Certainly, LaVine was considered normal on the All-Star pony, so if a player withdraws due to an injury, LaVine may still be in the game for a spot.

Anyway, LaVine knew that it might not have been an easy way to the game, given all the other defense neck matches in the Eastern Conference and where the Bulls were in the rankings.

LaVine is perhaps 12th in the league in scoring with 25.1 points per game, but playing in a 19-31 Bulls team, and one that is 1-19 against teams with a record of .500 or better, does not exactly shout All-Star DNA.

“It makes sense because they play for something more than we do, they go to the post season, compete for championships and things like that and that is what you want to strive for, so I think you can give an argument for that,” LaVine said last week, when she discussed why winning helps in the All-Star candidature.

The sixth-year guard also did not criticize the voting system.

The All-Star starters are voted by a mix of fans, current players and members of the media. That’s how a Trae Young comes in, despite his Atlanta Hawks sitting on a gloomy 12-36.

“It’s just something you’re used to being in this culture,” LaVine said about the process. “I have been in the NBA for six years and have been able to get the last two against three votes. I received a number of votes for my knee injury. It’s all I really know, so I don’t have a real comment on [the process] because it’s exactly what you grew up with. “”

Although LaVine is not in the game, he can still entertain the home crowd. He hoped for an invitation to the Three Point Competition and has not completely ruled out a return to a Dunk competition that he has won twice before.

But there is also a bigger picture that his coach hopes LaVine sees and understands. The Bulls take on Brooklyn on Friday and then play in Toronto on Sunday. They are currently following the Nets through three games for the number 8 seed seed-off, with the February 6th trading deadline imminent.

A lot is at stake in the coming week.

“I don’t think we’re playing well or not competing,” said Boylen this weekend. “I don’t. This group didn’t do that. We played well, we played badly, we played hard. We had nights in which we didn’t play as hard as we wanted. We have nights that we had very good That’s what a young team is, that’s what we do. “