Losing US employment rises as economic pain deepens worldwide

WASHINGTON >> America’s ranks of unemployed swell toward today’s Great Depression-era levels of an unprecedented collapse that intensified the push-pull from the White House down on how and when to lift coronavirus restrictions. disable the economy.

The government said that 5.2 million more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the four-week total to about 22 million from a workforce of 159 million – easily the worst stretch of U.S. job loss on record . The losses translate to about 1 in 7 workers.

President Donald Trump planned to announce a easing of the nation’s social-distance recommendations later in the day to allow states to reopen for business. While many Americans have been hit by the lockdowns and damage to their livelihoods, others, including business leaders and governors, have warned that more testing and protective gear are needed first.

Denise Stockwell said that “my No. 1 focus is to keep my family safe, so I’m really not in a hurry to put an end to this,” Denise Stockwell, who is about to lose her job in marketing at Cornell University at Ithaca, New. York. “I don’t want a misstep, which is why I get so bad by what President Trump is saying.”

The outbreak has infected more than 2 million people worldwide and has killed about 140,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, though the true numbers are believed to be higher. Deaths in the United States topped 31,000, with more than 600,000 infections confirmed.

The spread of the virus is receding in places like Italy, Spain, France but rising or continuing at a high level in Britain, Russia and Turkey, authorities said.

In other developments:

– Vladimir Putin postponed Russia’s Grand Victory Day parade May 9 in Red Square marking the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II. Since Soviet times, Victory Day has been the nation’s most important holiday, reflecting its loss of war, putting more than 27 million dead.

– New York’s metropolitan area, the most lethal hot spot in the United States, has reported encouraging signs. The number of people in the hospital with the virus dropped to around 18,000 statewide – short of the apocalyptic projections – and new deaths were set at 600, compared to the mid-700s last week. “We control the animal. We brought the spread rate down,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

While some leaders and citizens around the US have called on the government to reopen stores, factories and schools – especially in rural areas and other parts of the country that have not seen major epidemics – health officials and many politicians have warned that the return normal is a far off. goals with which lifting restrictions too early could allow the virus to come back bursting.

The decisions do not rest with the White House but with state and local leaders, who have imposed mandatory lockdowns and other restrictions over the last month.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been hit hard, with more than a third of the country’s coronavirus deaths, among those who called for caution.

“Everyone wants our economy restarted … but there has to be a really clear understanding,” he said today. “If we can’t provide the basics for our people, then you can kiss your goodbye recovery.”

The economic damage, meanwhile, is increasing around the world.

In France, Amazon suspended operations after a court ruled it had not done enough to protect its workers in the country. The online retailer has six warehouses in France. In Britain, a government survey found that a quarter of companies had stopped business. Freight traffic in Europe’s major port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands sank more than 9% in the first quarter.

In the United States, some economists have said that the unemployment rate could reach 20% in April, the highest since the Depression in the 1930s. The layoffs are spreading beyond stores, restaurants and hotels to white collar professionals such as software programmers and legal assistants.

Many other European countries have similarly seen heavy job losses, but the social security nets are stronger. Government grant programs in places like Germany and France are keeping millions on payroll instead of letting them go into unemployment,

Political leaders on the continent worry about sending people back to work and school and rebuilding devastated economies but struggling to balance the health of a country with its wealth.

The hit Italian region of Lombardy is pushing for a restart of May 4, the day it closes. Regional authorities are considering ordering companies to defer opening hours to avoid taking public transportation.

But Italy’s deputy minister of economic development, Stefan Buffagni, called the plan too early: “Going through a random order risks fueling confusion among citizens and businesses.”

Britain, with more than 13,700 dead, has extended its doors nationwide to schools, pubs, restaurants and most stores for at least three more weeks as health officials say the epidemic is nearing its peak, and the move appears before them there was wide public support. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, “Any change in our social distance measures now would risk a significant increase in the spread of the virus.”

Swiss officials have announced a series of relocations, starting April 27 with medical and dental offices, hair salons and other select businesses, followed in May and June by other stores, schools, zoos, libraries and museums.

“Mr. and Gentlemen, the transition is beginning,” Home and Health Minister Alain Berset said. “We want to go as fast as possible, and as slow as needed.”

In the United States, governors are facing voices, and in some cases, large protests over their decision to keep their businesses closed, with protesters complaining that their livelihoods have been destroyed.

An estimated 3,000 to 4,000 people returned this week to protest the Michigan governor’s restrictions, police broke a demonstration in North Carolina that resulted in one arrest, and a rally was scheduled in Virginia today. The protests also took place in Oklahoma and Kentucky.

“This arbitrary blanket spread to shut down businesses, about putting all those workers out of business, is just a disaster. It’s an economic disaster for Michigan,” protesters said Meshawn Maddock.

In New York, Cuomo said the current restrictions will be in place through May 15 and warned that any relief from the rules will require widespread testing, tracking of infected people, and other precautions.

“How do we expect New York?” he said. “First, do nothing. Do not let this infection rate rise. Do not lose the progress that you have made. “

Other indicators suggest the worst has yet to come in some parts of the world.

Japan’s prime minister announced he would expand a state of emergency across the country, rather than just urban areas, as the virus continued to spread. Japan has the world’s oldest population, and the elderly are especially vulnerable to coronavirus.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for enhanced preparations in Africa, warning that the continent “may end up suffering the greatest impact.”