Loss of life Angel Drummer Will Carroll Is ‘Very Sick’ And In Will need Of ‘Healing Vibes’

Dying ANGEL drummer Will Carroll is being taken care of at the medical center for an undisclosed ailment.

Will‘s girlfriend Leeshawn Navarro checked in from San Francisco’s California Pacific Professional medical Heart on Wednesday (March 18) to say that she brought him to the unexpected emergency room due to the fact he has been “quite unwell” given that returning from a European tour previously in the thirty day period. She also questioned his close friends to send him “good healing ideas.”

Previously these days, Navarro posted an update on social media, this time to say: “Want even extra healing vibes, candles, prayers, enjoy, everything you have for Will. I adore you so considerably Will!!! Maintain combating I will need you!!!! We all need to have you!!!!!”

Carroll and the relaxation of Death ANGEL a short while ago put in much more than a month on the road in Europe with Testomony and EXODUS as portion of “The Bay Strikes Again 2020” tour.

Very last evening, EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt disclosed that he was exhibiting all the indications of COVID-19, the condition caused by the new coronavirus. He described his condition as “mildly ill, improved right now right after regularly waking up soaked in sweat [Tuesday] night.”

Dying ANGEL has spent the last number of months touring in aid of its ninth album, “Humanicide”, which arrived out previous May via Nuclear Blast.

The band was nominated for a Grammy Award for “Best Steel Performance” for the “Humanicide” title keep track of. It was the group’s first Grammy nomination.

Carroll joined Dying ANGEL in 2009 as the substitute for the band’s primary drummer, Andy Galeon.

Will can be listened to on the very last 4 Dying ANGEL studio albums: “Relentless Retribution” (2010), “The Aspiration Phone calls for Blood” (2013), “The Evil Divide” (2016) and the aforementioned “Humanicide”.

