Lost and damaged: Philippine volcano steals livelihood | Life

In this photo, taken on January 17, 2020, coffee maker Abner Javier is examining his coffee trees for the ash fall caused by the eruption of the Taal volcano in the city of Amadeo, in the province of Cavite, south of Manila. – AFP picture

AMADEO (Philippines), January 19 – Decimated fish, scarred coffee plants, and missing tourists: The Taal volcanic eruption in the Philippines has severely damaged the livelihoods of tens of thousands and is expected to cause more.

When Taal was brought to life last Sunday, it spewed towering pillars of fine gray ash that officials said destroyed crops and potentially killed tons of fish that were grown in the lake that surrounds the volcano.

“We lost a lot of money because all of our fish are gone,” said 34-year-old fish farmer Cesario Rodriguez. “We just have to find a way to survive.”

It also didn’t help as government health officials warned people not to eat the fish because it could be contaminated with volcanic sulfur, despite the nation’s Health Department telling the AFP that there is no official ban.

The warning of another, potentially catastrophic, eruption also prompted the authorities to push the thriving tourism industry near the volcano – a popular attraction – to cease activities as a precaution.

The country’s seismological agency issued the second highest warning, saying that Taal could trigger an “explosive outbreak” at any time.

With many bookings canceled and many restaurants and hotels closed, the outbreak will hurt but no one knows how much yet.

“It’s going to be negative … 90 percent of the tourist businesses in Tagaytay are closed,” said Elinia Sanggalang, a local tourism official, referring to the resort with a breathtaking view of the volcano.

“We are still lost”

The city alone attracts around 5.5 million tourists annually, also because it is only 60 kilometers south of the hot and crowded capital of Manila.

In this photo dated January 16, 2020, dead fish swim on the banks at the foot of a mountain next to the Taal volcano crater in a fishing village in Laurel Town, Batangas province, south of Manila. – AFP picture

Estimates of harm to farmers and fishermen are already in the foreground and the authorities say the amount could increase.

The agricultural agency announced on Friday that the volcano has caused an estimated $ 59 million in damage to industry, which is only about four percent of the amount produced in the region in 2017.

Life is already difficult in the Philippines for those who have not benefited from the nation’s rapid growth in the past decade. Millions still live on less than $ 2 a day.

However, for some, such as coffee farmers, the pain will take years to fully calculate.

That’s because coffee plants take about two years to ripen and bear fruit, said Arnold Bay, an official with a cooperative of about 150 small farmers.

There are already signs that their plants have been badly damaged, although they hope to still harvest part of their crop.

“It will be difficult for us and for our customers,” said Bay. “It will take two years for farmers to make a living again.”

The process of recovery is far from over, especially for the more than 60,000 people who have been forced out of their homes near the volcano into evacuation centers.

You cannot go home as long as there is a risk of another huge outbreak. So you will stay in the balance for now.

“We don’t know what to do next,” said Dandy Belencio, 43, a fish seller whose house was destroyed in the outbreak.

“We still don’t know what will happen to us,” he told AFP. – AFP