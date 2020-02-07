Lost, forgotten, ignored: Discover the African American cemeteries in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The old saying goes that dead people don’t tell stories. But from Tampa’s Robles Park flat share to King High School property and parts that are unknown, the dead seem to speak.

“Our ancestors reach and tell a story,” said NAACP President Yvette Lewis.

Confirmation of at least two lost African American cemeteries in Tampa raises some important concerns and questions – how did it happen?

Tampa historian Fred Hearns roams an area where hundreds of tombs lay beneath buildings that were built more than seven decades ago: the Zion Cemetery. It is the final resting place of people with a color that is simply ignored.

“There was no voice in the wilderness that said, before we build, we should make sure that these stories do not contain truth or that these stories contain truth. That just didn’t happen in the 50s,” said Hearns.

And people definitely knew it was there.

A map from the 1920s at the University of South Florida by Authentic Atlas clearly shows the existence of Zion with hundreds of graves and a Potters Field.

It was surrounded by an African American neighborhood.

“The African-American neighborhoods have been torn apart and torn apart by significant areas to create living space for white people in this region. As a result, there is no voice, no one can prevent it, ”said USF librarian Drew Smith.

Why? Because green was more than black and white – the color of money – the color that dominated the times.

“The country was valuable. It was ripe for development and so it was, and you have to keep in mind that in the early 1950s, there were no African Americans who had a real political impact, ”said Hearns.

Miles away at MacDill Air Force Base, a similar serious concern. There the cemetery search for evidence begins in mid-February.

“We take our time and make sure that we do everything right. We hire experts and take a close look at the area so that we can please the families if there are people buried here who please them, because that they deserve it, ”said Lt. Brandon Hanner.

MacDill searches with archaeologists and mortuary dogs for signs of a cemetery on the 5-acre strip.

In Tallahassee, state senator Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) proposed a bill that would provide $ 500,000 to fund cemetery research. It would also allocate dollars for monuments, as well as funeral and resintering costs for relatives for all lost souls found.

“This money would fund research through the University of South Florida and Florida A&M University. This is primarily archaeological research that we can do more research on and uncover some lost souls,” said Cruz.

It is a conversation that does not end here as more discoveries are made and underground secrets are revealed.

