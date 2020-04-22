Lost in coronavirus: Ballplayer, nurse, police once mistaken mob hitman – all in one rich life – News – The Palm Beach Post

Mike Garone, 91, of West Palm Beach, was once featured in Life magazine when he was a police officer trained as a nurse.

Coronavirus: What We Lose – The Palm Beach Post is a chronic pandemic that killed people in Palm Beach County.

*

Mike Garone’s life seemed to fall right away from the pages of Elmore Leonard’s crime noir novel:

The Minor League player goes to New York, becomes a beaten cop, wants to be an actor, lives a high life in Copacabana and other clubs and is accused of wrongfully shooting a crime boss.

.img-left {

width: 200px;

float: left;

padding: 0;

margin: 0 15px 05px 0;

}

.img-left img {

margin-bottom: 5px;

}

.img-left-header {

font family: Roboto condensed, Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Roboto, Arial, sans-serif;

font size: 1em! important;

line height: 110%! important;

text-align: in the middle! important;

Font: Bold! important;

margin: 0! important;

filling: 0! important;

}

.img-left: link {color: # 618bb2; text decoration: none; !important;}

.img-left: visited {color: # 618bb2; text decoration: none; !important;}

.img-left: hover {color: # 888888; text decoration: none; !important;}

.img-left: active {color: # 888888; text decoration: none; !important;}

Read more: Lost in coronavirus

The Korean war veteran would then, by the will of the police, move to the hospital ward, and in the late 1940s became a registered nurse and later an investigator at the Manhattan Special Prosecutor’s Office. Life magazine even introduced him to the article.

After all, Garone became one of the first 112 people to die in Palm Beach County during the first month of COVID-19.

His family believes Garone died on March 30 at the age of 91, after being infected with the virus in a living community of elderly care. The family requested that the Garone community not be named.

“He was really a character. He was so special. He was lively. He was so dynamic, ”said his son Christopher Garone.

Garone told her life in 1950s New York City on Facebook in an engaging way. Sure, he was a cop in the Mad Men season in New York, but he also cared about modeling and acting.

“I had a bit of that feeling of loss transferred from a professional baseball who wanted some kind of feeling. I know I want to, ”he said on Facebook.

His son Christopher Garone visited him in February and said he was fit as a 91-year-old who could have a heartbeat.//Heactive heart failure? I’ve never heard it’s just called a congestive heart

“He didn’t use sugar food or anything else,” the boy said. “We were in the pool and we had a race to see who could keep their breathing underwater.”

Garone grew up in Brooklyn and aspired to be a defender for the Major League Center. He started in the Virginia League with the Cardrines of Lawrenceville and bounced nine teams, including the Orlando Senators.

His career turned into a detour when he was conquered into the army in 1950, but he played back in 1952. He did not beat many home runs, but played a respectable career batting average of .283.

Garone dream big. After giving up baseball in 1955, he went to New York and joined the police force as a 27-year-old beginner. He started using actor classes and tried modeling – but he was told he was too tall.

He said on Facebook that the adjustment from baseball to police work was not so great. The Garonelle officers were the players on the field and the captain of the turn was the coach.

>> Lost in the coronavirus: A visit to New York died at Delray Beach

“We all work in uniforms. It was like a team representing New York like a baseball team, ”he wrote.

When you haven’t hit, Garone agreed at the big dance and jazz clubs, witnessing big battles like Charlie Parker and Billie Holiday. He even accidentally ran Marilyn Monroe.

Some of Garone’s Facebook posts certainly have a crime novel, like when he was called to a police chief and wrongly accused of a beat group.

“The shaded team room through which the pregnant standing air passed, the shades were pulled down. The boss says ‘call anyone and check where you were at 8am. at 11 a.m. that Tuesday, ” Garone sent.

They had seen his car on a certain street, so he became a suspect. Garone was ashamed to say she was in the acting class, but asked why she was given a third degree.

He recalled how the chief accused him of “hot breathing” the shooting of mafia criminal boss Frank Costello.

It turned out that Garone bounced off the clubs unknowingly with someone on the radar of the New York Police Department. Eventually the real Hitman was fingered and Garone was clearly and back in pace.

Costello was the head of the Genovese criminal family, known as the “Prime Minister of the Underworld.” He survived a 1957 assassination attempt outside his apartment building, but relinquished control of the family.

“All these stories and he always wanted to publish them, but never. All these weird events in his life, ”Christopher Garone said.

Mike Garone enjoyed his career at the police station until the age of 48, he moved again to an abrupt right side of the registered nurse.

The town provided police and fire department training at Hunter College, and that’s when Life magazine came by calling where Garone was in the article.

But Garone, who then raised a family on Staten Island, was not made a renaissance man in his career.

For a time, he worked in the New York Attorney General’s Office, which investigates nursing homes, and then worked as a mediator of medical malpractice between patients and hospitals.

He told his son not to become a police officer and urged him to love jazz and classical music. Christopher Garone became a professional saxophonist and music teacher. He stayed close to his father until the end, calling him twice a day.

“We were constantly in touch. He and I were very close. Ever since I was a little boy, I had been glued to his hip, ”his son said.

After retiring, Garone did a snowbird case in Florida before moving permanently to Sunshine State in the early 1990s.

Christopher Garone said his father eventually moved into an apartment in the independent living section of the elderly community, which also included assisted living and a nursing home.

In late March, Garone began to feel sick, weaken, and walk. Still, he ended up going to the dentist on March 26th. In the evening he was admitted to the medical center of a good Samaritan.

He died four days later.

“He was up and down and fighting it. I talked to him, ”his son said.

“He was in a lot of pain. He thought he couldn’t breathe, he suffocated. It must feel overwhelmed as if you were underwater. “

The nurses told her son that they could take her out of life support to make her comfortable. Christopher Garone did not want to make such a decision, so he prayed.

A few hours later, the nurse called and said her father’s heart gave.

“He wanted me to let him go,” Christopher Garone said. “It took a lot for him to count because he was a tough old bird.”

Michael Garonen survives his children Christopher, Michael Garone and Sici Weinstock, as well as six grandchildren.

The body was destroyed and the monument has to wait until it is safe. The family can’t even get into their apartment to collect items.

“You caught me on a day when I thought I was a little away from it because yesterday was a hard day and the day before was rough,” Christopher Garone said.

jpacenti@pbpost.com

@jpacenti

jpacenti@pbpost.com

@jpacenti