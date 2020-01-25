“Lost” mortgage payment found by lender after Better Call Behnken gets involved

AIRIPEKA, Florida (WFLA) – It took eight months, 150 calls to lenders, countless sleepless nights, and a call to Better Call Behnken.

But now Cortnie Norfleet’s “lost” mortgage payment has finally been found and the foreclosure is over.

“They looked after the $ 1,300, they credited them to my account, they contacted the credit bureau, and any late fees were charged to my loan,” said Norfleet.

Norfleet’s mortgage nightmare began when the first-time buyer tried to take a step forward by pre-paying her $ 1,300 mortgage payment.

Then Parkside Lending informed her that her loan had already been sold to the mortgage company Mr. Cooper. She was informed that her payment was also being sent to the new company, but was then told that she was “lost”.

Then there were late fees and foreclosure threats. She knew that she would call Behnken better. Within a few hours of investigator Shannon Behnken’s call, Mr. Cooper called her.

“I should have done that months ago,” said Norfleet. “Instead of taking it in my own hands, I should have called you right away.”

