[‘lost’-stars-reunite-forward-of-‘macgyver’-and-‘hawaii-five-o’-crossover]

Misplaced actors Jorge Garcia and Henry Ian Cusick have reunited on crossovers of their respective new reveals, and fans are thrilled.

The show that introduced the actors collectively finished 10 years ago this year, but even now advantages from an ardent fandom.

Study much more: The cast of ‘Lost’, 15 many years on: Where are they now?

“Look who arrived out to playyayy!!!” Cusick tweeted, sharing a image of the pair on Twitter.

Appear who arrived out to playyayy!!! ⁦@jorgegarcia⁩ ⁦@MacGyverCBS⁩ pic.twitter.com/tYabU31ZYt — Henry Ian Cusick (@hicusick) February 18, 2020

The two actors will be operating with each other again on a crossover among MacGyver and Hawaii 5-0 – the two CBS shows. Cusick joined the previous to perform Russell “Russ” Taylor earlier this 12 months.

The latter was renewed for its tenth season last yr, but it is Garcia who will be creating a guest look in MacGyver – as confirmed by the show’s official Twitter account.

“Anyone call for a conspiracy theorist? @jorgegarcia (Jerry Ortega from @HawaiiFive0CBS) will guest star on an future episode of #MacGyver!” the post said.

Any one connect with for a conspiracy theorist? @jorgegarcia (Jerry Ortega from @HawaiiFive0CBS) will visitor star on an future episode of #MacGyver! https://t.co/5NkjZjtL8i — MacGyver (@MacGyverCBS) February 18, 2020

Garcia has starred in Hawaii Five-0 considering that 2013 as undertaking drive member Jerry. The actor’s time on the display arrived to an stop following six seasons, just prior to the premiere of period 10.

MacGyver was renewed for its fourth time last May possibly, which premiered on seven February in the US.