Lost wedding ring found on California beach months later

February 3 (UPI) – A California man who lost his wedding ring while traveling to the beach was reunited with the precious item a few months later because he was wearing a metal detector.

Paul Svoboda said he was at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point with his 6-year-old daughter in August when he noticed that his wedding ring, a diamond-studded Robbins Brothers palladium ring, was missing from his finger.

Svoboda said he took the help of the Ring Finders metal detector group, but they couldn’t find them despite two beach sweepers.

There was no word on the fate of the ring until he received a call from Rick Rolsheim on January 27th.

Rolsheim said he found the ring on the beach last week and asked friends if they knew anything about the unusual ring. A friend who is a member of the Ringfinder gave him Svoboda’s information.

Svoboda said he would leave his ring at home on future trips to the beach.

He thanked Rolsheim in a Facebook post. His wife Susan Ring-Svoboda said the reunion was “still difficult to believe”.