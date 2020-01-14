Lots of clouds and a few showers Tuesday, but stay mild until midweek

A FEW SHOWERS, REMAININGLY MILD: The air usually stays mild in the middle of the week, but a lot of clouds and small showers are expected for Tuesday. The morning is mostly cloudy and is still a mild start for this season. Temperatures start in the lower to mid 30s. Temperatures slowly rise in the course of the morning, but are not as high as on Monday due to the chance of rain. The chance of isolated showers comes around noon and lasts until afternoon. The afternoon highs reach the mid to upper forties. The sky dries all evening and there is a slight brightening at night. The lows go back to the mid-1930s and reached almost 40 degrees. On Wednesday, the sun returns to full sunshine for the morning, but the clouds start to increase later in the afternoon as the next system approaches. The day is dry, but light shower activity is expected overnight. The temperatures reach the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

COOLING DOWN: The weather conditions are dry again on Thursday, but somewhat cooler air flows back into the region. In the afternoon, temperatures drop into the upper 30s to mid 40s, which is still slightly above average for this time of year. It is windy with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Friday brings a return to the seasonal cold air! There, sunshine and clouds mixed with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. It will be a shock to the system after the mild stretch!

WINTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend looks a lot more like January and brings cold and even the chance for some winter weather now that the cold is back! We are looking for winter weather opportunities on Saturday. At the moment this system looks like it starts as snow and a winter mix before it turns into rain for some or all during the day. There are many discrepancies regarding the time of precipitation and the duration of the colder air. However, we will monitor this system throughout the week and make updates as soon as possible. On Sunday there are colder and windy conditions with temperatures in the lower 30s. Wind chills are in the top teens and 20s! Even colder air spirals for Monday! Expect partly sunny skies and windy conditions. Temperatures only reach the mid-20s to almost 30 degrees, with teenage wind chill.

Stay weatherproof with FOX43! I wish you a nice Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels

