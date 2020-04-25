Lots of Hope in the Sky of L.A., Private Airplanes Keep Coming

exclusive

About the time of the month too – where private planes fly across L.A. with some awesome messages from the sky over the miles … all for free!

You may remember the above letters from about a month ago, with messages such as “YOU WANT TO SEE IT” and others like it. Welp, those statements of hope are coming back – if you live in LA, you might have seen them on Saturday – but now, there are many different phrases on foot in aircrafts … this time around , many shout-outs to the workforce ahead

Some of the messages from this weekend read, “THANK YOU GROUPS AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS” (we know, it’s a mouthful, but it should be said), as well, “❤️ FIRST RESPONDERS, “and last, but not least -” LEARN MORE. “Good thing.

We know that people who do this about the aviator Family Stinis, volunteering their own planes and pilots for this cause … all just to lift the spirits of the people. They made their way to the DTLA and Hollywood areas, all the way to Burbank, back to Santa Monica and Beverly Hills … and then headed south to run Huntington Beach, Anaheim and Irvine, before flying back to Chino Airport at San Bernardino County.

The coolest thing about giant messages in heaven is that they are, in fact, widespread. Apparently, each letter is about the same height as the Empire State Building (about 1,200 feet) and can be seen from 5 to 7 miles from wherever they are. Away!