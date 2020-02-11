Lou Dobbs goes after Paul Ryan, John Boehner

Lou Dobbs Tonight we wanted to find two former Republican speakers because they didn’t speak out Nancy Pelosi Actions at the Union level.

Dobbs wasn’t exactly a big fan of Paul Ryan and John Boehner when they were in office, but he followed both men tonight because they hadn’t said anything publicly about Pelosi, who had ripped open the president’s speech.

Really. In a segment marked by Media Matters for the first time, Dobbs was concerned about the supposedly disturbing silence:

“A breathtaking silence from two of the largest RINO house speakers the country has ever had. Both Paul Ryan and John Boehner have not yet commented on the outrageous, offensive behavior of spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi at the President’s speech on the state of the Union. This silence raises more questions about Ryan and Boehner than about the speaker. But there it is. “

Of course, both men are no longer in government. Ryan is a member of the Board of Directors of Fox Corporation.

You can view above via Fox Business Network.

