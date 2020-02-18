[Lou Dobbs Goes OFF on the Strategy DOJ Is ‘Independent of the President,’ Invites Viewers to Vote in Poll]

Previous 7 days Lou Dobbs went on a tear around the strategy that the DOJ is impartial of the president, and tonight he received even a lot more labored up right after phone calls for Invoice Barr to resign.

Last week Dobbs turned down the strategy the DOJ is independent, indicating, “He operates for the President of the United States, he functions for the American men and women, he’s not independent by any measure. He is the attorney general, and I just detest it when I listen to ‘independent.’”

He doubled down tonight immediately after the letter co-signed by previous DOJ workers demanding Barr resign, citing interference in the Roger Stone scenario.

Dobbs claimed, “How can everyone say the Justice Office is impartial of the administration when it has, for case in point, a nationality protection division. Just who the Hell would they report to? No one could say national protection is something much less than what is in the very clear purview of the president of the United States, the commander-in-main. His authorities, his duties include things like oversight of national stability, like Justice and its 110,000 staff.”

He then invited viewers to vote in his poll asking, “Should anyone for any explanation consider any division of the executive branch is impartial of presidential authority?”

Dobbs spoke with Rudy Giuliani and requested of the letter, “Where do they get this idiotic thought that the Constitution need to be dismissed and that the Justice Section is unbiased of the government and independent of the president?”

“In pursuance of their moral lead to of eliminating Trump, there is no Structure,” Giuliani said.

